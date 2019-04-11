MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The idea for Hamblen County's newest foster care resource came to be months ago

"But, we didn't have it the way we wanted it yet," the Lakeway Foster and Adoptive Parent Association's Cindy Peters said.

Back then, it was actually a closet, but a peak inside shows it grew into something much, much bigger.

"We could not have done it without the community support," Peters said.

Peters started fostering kids five years ago.

"I do emergency placement in my home, and I average 15 to 20 kids a month come through my home," she said.

It is an experience she believes reaffirms why the need for a closet is so important.

"I use this very, very often," Peters said.

Michelle Rosen agrees. She is the association's president and started fostering children nine years ago.

"It is a calling I believe," she said.

The new closet will serve not only Hamblen County but also Grainger and Claiborne Counties.

"We need support, and we are here to support each other," Rosen said.

Rosen believes while there are still some issues with the system, she's proud to be a part of the solution.

"It's amazing, kind of in awe to be honest with you," she said.

Lakeway Foster and Adoptive Parent Association serves three different counties but all are welcome. Members meet the second Thursday of every month at Arrowhead Church in Morristown. The closet is open Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. If you'd like to donate you can contact the association here.

