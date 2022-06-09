Hamblen County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scams

HCSO Sheriff Chad Mullins said that if anyone receives a call from someone asking for money while claiming to represent HCSO, they should hang up.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — If you're getting calls from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office asking for money—it's a scam, according to Sheriff Chad Mullins.

"This time of year when scammers are working overtime, often identifying themselves as employees or representatives of law enforcement, the public needs to know that these calls are by no means legitimate," Mullins said.

Mullins went on to say that if anyone receives a call from someone asking for money while claiming to represent the HCSO or the Fraternal Order of Police, they should hang up.

Anyone who receives these calls should also be careful of what information they give out. Mullins said to never give personal information to the scammer, including any addresses.