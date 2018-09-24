hamblen county — The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office has asked for help finding a missing 48-year-old man.

Richard Carl Mullins was last seen Sept. 19, 2018 at his residence getting into his 2006 Ford Escape gray in color bearing tag number DP19275, according to the sheriff's office.

He's 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Hamblen County Sheriff Office at 423-586-3781 or Hamblen County Dispatch at 423-585-2701

