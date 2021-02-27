Hamblen Co. Sheriff and TBI investigating after skeletal remains found at Panther Creek State Park

Officials said that the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into the remains.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said that human skeletal remains were found near a hiking trail around 1 and a half miles from the main trailhead in Panther Creek State Park on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said that they are investigating the remains along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. There was no identification found at the scene, officials said.

Officials said anyone with information about the remains should call the sheriff's office at (423) 585-2770 or message Sheriff Jarnagin on Facebook.