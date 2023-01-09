JCSO: Fisherman finds body in Douglas Lake

Deputies received a call that a fisherman saw the body floating near Indian Creek Bridge on State Route 363, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a body was found in Douglas Lake Friday.

Deputies received a call that a fisherman saw the body floating near Indian Creek Bridge on State Route 363, JCSO said.

The Jefferson County Rescue Squad recovered the body, which will be transported to the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

This is the fourth body found in a lake this week. On Tuesday, one body was found in Fort Loudoun Lake and one was found in Norris Lake, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office and the Union County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, a second body was found in Fort Loudoun Lake, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.