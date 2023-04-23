CCSO: Investigation underway after man's body found in Pigeon River

The body was taken to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Pigeon River.

CCSO responded to Waterville Road at 12:34 p.m. after receiving information from rafters that a body was in the water.

The Cocke County Swift Water Team was sent to the scene where they found a man's body, CCSO said. Swift Water Rescue transported the body to land and the Newport Rescue Squad transported the body to Newport Medical Center.

The body was taken to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy, according to officials.

CCSO is investigating the cause of death. They have reported that this death is not related to a rafting incident from a rafting company.