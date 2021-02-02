Cocke County announces first-ever swift water rescue team

The team recently completed its training after almost a year in the making.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Cocke County will now have its own swift water rescue team, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

The team has been in the making for almost a year and completed its training over the weekend, according to CCEMA.

The team is now able to respond to a range of events in and around Cocke Co. waterways, CCEMA said.

Each team member was hand-selected from agencies and departments from around the county, according to CCEMA.