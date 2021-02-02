x
Cocke County announces first-ever swift water rescue team

The team recently completed its training after almost a year in the making.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Cocke County will now have its own swift water rescue team, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. 

The team has been in the making for almost a year and completed its training over the weekend, according to CCEMA. 

The team is now able to respond to a range of events in and around Cocke Co. waterways, CCEMA said. 

Each team member was hand-selected from agencies and departments from around the county, according to CCEMA. 

Parts of Cocke Co. were evacuated in August after flooding occurred. Fortunately, no one was injured. 

