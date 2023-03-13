Cocke County BOE investigating after 2 employees arrested for domestic assault

Christopher Mintz and Erin Moore were both arrested because officers were unable to determine a primary aggressor, according to warrants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Cocke County Board of Education said it's investigating after police arrested two employees following a domestic argument, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants said on March 7, 2023, officers with the Newport Police Department arrived at a home on English Street because of a "domestic altercation."

Officers said another person at the home met them at the door, telling them that Erin Moore and her boyfriend, Christopher Mintz, were fighting, according to warrants.

Mintz coaches the Cocke County Lady Red basketball team.

Both Moore and Mintz told officers they were fighting over potentially ending their relationship, warrants said.

Moore said Mintz choked her and slammed her to the ground. Mintz said Moore had thrown his belongings all over the house and struck him multiple times with a curtain road that she had torn off the wall, according to the warrants.

When officers spoke to the other person in the home, they said they heard the argument and saw Mintz pick up and throw Moore on the ground before calling 911, warrants said.

Police said they arrested both Mintz and Moore because they were unable to determine a primary aggressor, according to warrants.

The BOE issued the following statement: