Cocke County applies for recovery housing grant

Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the grant would allow renovations to add seven units for women and children to the memorial building.
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Cocke County applied for a grant to develop recovery housing in the Veteran's Memorial Building in Newport.

Ottinger said the county applied for the maximum amount of $750,000, and it is a no match grant so the county would not be expected to provide additional funds for the project.

The tentative timeline is estimated to take 414 days after the contract is awarded, according to Ottinger.  

