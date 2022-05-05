Cocke County applies for recovery housing grant

Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the grant would allow renovations to add seven units for women and children to the memorial building.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Cocke County applied for a grant to develop recovery housing in the Veteran's Memorial Building in Newport.

Ottinger said the county applied for the maximum amount of $750,000, and it is a no match grant so the county would not be expected to provide additional funds for the project.