Cocke County COVID-19 vaccine hotline helps seniors sign up for waitlist, improves accessibility

Officials with the rural county realized many seniors don't have access to internet, so the COVID-19 task force created a phone hotline.

In Cocke County, hundreds of seniors are now on a vaccine waitlist. It's partly due to a vaccine hotline created by the COVID-19 task force in the county.

The rural county realized many seniors don't have reliable access to the internet, and can't use the online tool to register for a vaccine through the health department. So, officials created a phone hotline to make the process more accessible.

The service is meant to help save lives in the mountain community. Every ring of the phones on Friday morning was a shot at accessibility. The hotline helped seniors get on the vaccine waitlist.

Members of the Cocke County COVID-19 task force, including Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III and Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger answered each call that came in from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"It's very encouraging, and this was our first time, so we weren't sure exactly what we would be expecting and we were hopeful that we were going to be happy that everything would go smoothly," Ottinger said.

A room in the Department of Education was home base for the hotline event. The DOE had the resources needed to make the event a success, including pre-programmed phone lines.

The task force has met almost every week since it formed in March. At every meeting, officials raise concerns and ask questions on how the community can be better served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The question was asked, 'what else can we do to help our citizens, everyone is frustrated with this vaccination process,'" Casey Kelley, the assistant director of schools for Cocke County said. "Communication is everything in a small mountain community."

It's important for the rural county to get the word out in an area where not everyone can register online.

"One of the things we're seeing is they don't have email or access to the internet," Ottinger said. "They don't have computers. We've got children, and citizens that are calling in for them on their behalf."

The task force is asking for people in the community to be "vaccine angels" and check on neighbors and family members. They said that if their neighbors don't have access, people should help them out.

"Communities in our county don't even have cellular service," Kelley said. "So just having the ability to communicate, a lot of times it's door-to-door, going knocking on the door and saying, 'hey, this is going on.'"

The efforts don't stop when the phone hangs up.