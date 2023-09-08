Cocke County man who drove school buses for nearly 5 decades dies in car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a wreck in Cocke County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
72-year-old Kenneth Trentham was traveling east on Highway 340 and was crossing Highway 321 when he didn't stop at a stop sign, according to THP.
A 19-year-old driving a 1993 Jeep was crossing at the same time and swerved in an attempt to avoid Trentham's car. However, the 19-year-old's car hit the side of Trentham's car and went over the top of it, THP said.
Both cars came to a final rest in a ditch. Trentham died due to his injuries, according to THP.
Trentham was a school bus driver for 47 years. He also shuttled student workers by bus to Dollywood and back 7 days a week in the summers and weekends during the school year, according to Cocke County Schools.
"This devotion to the community and to the students of Cocke County cannot be appropriately expressed in words alone. Kenny Trentham will be missed beyond measure," Cocke County Schools Assistant Director Casey Kelley said. "The Cocke County Board of Education and the entire school system are saddened for the Trentham family and for the Parrottsville community during this time of loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Trentham family."