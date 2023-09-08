Cocke County man who drove school buses for nearly 5 decades dies in car crash

72-year-old Kenneth Trentham began driving school buses for Cocke County in 1976.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a wreck in Cocke County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

72-year-old Kenneth Trentham was traveling east on Highway 340 and was crossing Highway 321 when he didn't stop at a stop sign, according to THP.

A 19-year-old driving a 1993 Jeep was crossing at the same time and swerved in an attempt to avoid Trentham's car. However, the 19-year-old's car hit the side of Trentham's car and went over the top of it, THP said.

Both cars came to a final rest in a ditch. Trentham died due to his injuries, according to THP.

Trentham was a school bus driver for 47 years. He also shuttled student workers by bus to Dollywood and back 7 days a week in the summers and weekends during the school year, according to Cocke County Schools.