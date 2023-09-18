TBI: Captured suspect charged with first-degree murder

David Kit Moore allegedly shot and killed his neighbor on Sunday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man who was captured on Monday allegedly murdered his neighbor the day before.

In a joint investigation, the TBI and the Cocke County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting at a house in the 600 block of Baysinger Road in Parrotsville on Sunday. There, they found the body of 61-year-old Mark Burnham, according to the TBI.

David Kit Moore, Burnham's neighbor, was identified as the suspect and law enforcement obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. Officials searched for Moore in his home, but he fled before police arrived, the TBI said.