MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — As unemployment claims reach an all-time high in Tennessee, a Morristown company is making it easier to apply for jobs with drive thru job applications.

At Express Employment Professionals in Morristown, getting a job is as simple as pulling into a parking spot and only takes 30 minutes.

Kristina Veit, the franchise manager, explained the process.

"As soon as you pull in you'll be greeted by one of our staff. They're going to come out and talk to you. You don't actually even have to fill out an application, you don't have to do questions, we do all of that with you."

The veteran and female-owned business started offering a "drive thru job fair" type of application process after their lobby had to close at the beginning of March.

When COVID-19 caused thousands of employees to lose their jobs in Tennessee, Express adapted by moving applications to the parking lot. It was all Operation Manager Sarah Bowman's idea.

"It's a safe way for Morristown to get a job," Bowman explained.

The recruiting company partners with dozens of local businesses who still need positions filled, including essential roles. Bowman said there were many companies in Morristown who needed to hire people to screen employees' health and temperature before walking in the building.

By coming up with a creative drive-thru application process, Express is able to aid the local economy.

"We've partnered with the community to protect jobs and protect workers," Bowman nodded.

Many who are unemployed still haven't received their state benefits and this free parking lot process is helping to fill in the gaps.

"Our job is to provide hope to the community through job placement," Bowman said. "Unemployment benefits will not last for forever. It's so important that Tennesseans get back to work."

In April alone, Express was able to place over 800 people with jobs and back in the driver's seat.

"We can actually get you started as soon as the next day for some of the jobs we have right now," Veit assured.

The staff wants to help put unemployment in the rear-view.

The drive thru job process is free and you don't need an appointment. Other Express Employment Professional branches are offering similar drive thru service. Just call ahead before you go.

There are 12 locations in total with six major franchises locations in Tennessee. Job seekers can contact the main branch located closest to them and a recruiter will get them set up and ready to work.

Any of these locations will offer curb side services to applicants:

Morristown- 423-307-5555

Knoxville- 865-531-1720

Alcoa- 865-273-2158

Cleveland- 423-479-1720

Crossville- 931-210-5555

Rogersville - 423-358-8958

LaFollette- 423-566-0089