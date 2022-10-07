Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown

Handsome Brook Farms will create 140 new jobs over the next five years.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee.

Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development LLC to establish their first manufacturing operations in Hamblen County, the release stated.

The release also said that the Handsome Brook Tennessee business will create 140 new jobs in an existing facility on Technology Way, which will be modernized to produce specialty hard-cooked eggs and related products.

Handsome Brook Farms was founded in 2007. The company relies on its network of small, family farms to bring fresh, organic eggs to grocery stores across the country.