TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police Dept. assistant chief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged assault involving Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Steven Hixson, the agency said.

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong requested the TBI investigate the allegation, according to the TBI.

The complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff's Department, according to GPD.

"Our office will cooperate with the TBI in their investigation in any way that we can," GPD said.