3 juveniles identified in the murder of a Greeneville man

22-year-old Juan Tauscher, of Greeneville, was shot and killed in October 2022, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Three juveniles now charged as adults in connection with the October 2022 murder of a Greeneville man have been identified.

According to court documents obtained by News 5, Tyler Adams and Edward Houser are both charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and especially aggravated burglary in the shooting death of 22-year-old Juan Tauscher of Greeneville. Christopher Nance is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both Adams and Nance are being held in the Greene County Detention Center. Court documents state that Houser is being held in a Knox County facility based on his prior juvenile record and because he was allegedly on the run from the Department of Children's Services at the time of Tauscher's murder.

Police say Tauscher and another unidentified person were shot just before 3:00 a.m. on October 30, 2022 along Old Asheville Highway. Both were taken to the hospital where Tauscher later died.

Adams, Houser and Nance were originally charged as juveniles.