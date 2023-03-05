JCSO: Deputy hurt after chase ends in fiery crash

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the chase started as a pursuit of a stolen truck, and ended in a fiery crash on I-40 Saturday afternoon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy is out of the hospital, after being involved in a fiery crash on Saturday afternoon.

JCSO says, at 3:45 p.m. on March 4, deputies were helping the White Pine Police Department catch a suspect who stole a truck.

The pursuit led to a chase on the interstate, and that's when the suspect started to ram the truck into the deputy while they were driving. The pursuit ended in Sevier County, around the 408 mile marker on I-40 West, according a statement from JCSO on Facebook.

The deputy received minor injuries, and went to the Jefferson Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, where he was released a short time later.

Two people were taken into custody, and now the driver faces several felon charges, including weapon and drug charges.