The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott community, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Ingram Road. It is unclear when the shooting happened, but JCSO posted about the incident on Facebook at 2:35 a.m. Thursday.

So far, the investigation has revealed that the shooting was a domestic-related incident, JCSO said.