Jefferson County looking for missing 73-year-old man with Alzheimer's

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey said authorities are searching for Joe Hall, who went missing sometime overnight in the Chestnut Hill area.

Jefferson County authorities are searching for missing a 73-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Hall went missing sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Hall is 5'9" and 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan shorts. According to a flier from JCSO, Hall left from a residence on Upper Rhinehart Road in the the Chestnut Hill area of Jefferson County.