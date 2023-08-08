No one hurt after tree falls on Jefferson County school bus with students onboard

Jefferson County Schools is closed Tuesday after power outages, road closures and flooded classrooms.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — Officials say no one is hurt after a tree fell onto an occupied school bus in Dandridge Monday afternoon.

Jefferson County Schools Bus 86 had 19 students onboard, according to the JCS Director of Schools Tommy Arnold.

The bus was on Ailey Road when the tree fell on it. A tree limb did break through the roof towards the back of the bus, Arnold said.

All Jefferson County schools are closed Tuesday due to power outages, road closures, debris and flood damage.

The video below shows the flooding that happened at Jefferson Middle School. Four classrooms in the basement were affected.