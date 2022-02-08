JCSO: Public's help needed in locating missing woman

Megan D. Mills has not been seen since January 31.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Megan D. Mills, 31, was last seen on Jan. 31, according to JCSO.

Mills left in a 2011 Kia Forte with the Tennessee tag CGM-369, JCSO said.

Mills is 5'10, 200 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. She could possibly be in the Knoxville area and has family in California and Oklahoma, according to JCSO.