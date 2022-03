Morristown Fire Department Deputy Tim Greene died at his residence on Saturday morning at the age of 61

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Fire Department Deputy Tim Greene died Saturday morning after a battle with cancer. Greene passed at his residence. He was 61-years-old.

Greene served with MFD for over 30 years, according to the The Citizen Tribune.

In the days leading up to Greene's death, MFD sold t-shirts to help his family cover medical bills.

One of our own, Chief Tim Greene of the Morristown Fire Department, is currently battling cancer. City staff and... Posted by City of Morristown - Government on Tuesday, March 15, 2022