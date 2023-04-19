Morristown issues burn ban until further notice

A burn ban is in effect due to wind and dry conditions, according to the city of Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn — The Morristown Fire Department has issued a burn ban for open fires, according to the city of Morristown.

The burn ban was issued due to winds and dry conditions. According to NWS Morristown, the combination of dry air and breezy afternoon winds can lead to enhanced fire danger.

The combination of dry air and breezy afternoon winds will lead to enhanced fire danger again today. If you plan on burning, please contact your local burn permit authority prior to doing so. pic.twitter.com/NQgjajpx8t — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) April 19, 2023

Small campfires in enclosed fire pits are still permitted as long as they are attended and a water source is close by, according to the city.