Construction on new Morristown elementary schools begins

Officials hope to have the new location of Lincoln Heights Elementary completed by Christmas 2024.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews broke ground Tuesday on the new location of Lincoln Heights Elementary in Morristown.

The new school, which will be located on Martin Luther King Parkway near Highway 160, is scheduled to open by Christmas 2024, according to Hamblen County Schools Superintendent Arnold Bunch.

The new building makes learning easier by featuring a closed classroom format, Bunch said. The current school has an open classroom concept, so at any given time one student could hear four to five different teachers talking.

The new building is also safer than the previous, according to Bunch.

Bunch said some residents are concerned about the new location because of its location near a busy intersection.