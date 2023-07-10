Morristown Police Department’s K9 Odin to receive body armor donation

K9 Odin will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A Morristown Police Department K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit.

Vested Interest in K9s provides lifesaving body armor and other resources for four-legged K9 officers throughout the country.

According to a release, Odin has worked with MPD for four years and has been Officer Mason Wisecarvers partner since March 2022.

Odin will receive his vest in eight to ten weeks, embroidered with the statement, "This gift of protection provided by the King Family," in honor of his sponsors, MPD said.