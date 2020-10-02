COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The rain and flooding in Cocke County didn't stop one Newport doctor from getting to his patients Thursday.

Even if it meant he had to paddle a kayak across a flooded street.

Dr. Michael Hood has practiced at the Newport Family Practice Center for 43 years. He cares about his patients and his patients care about him.

"You know, they say 'Lord willing and the creek don't rise.' We don't usually don't let that sort of thing stop us around here," Hood said.

He's not kidding. He knows how much his patients need him. So when his neighborhood flooded near Clear Creek, he was determined to find a way out.

Practice administrator Donnie Tate said he got a phone call around 7:30 Thursday morning from Dr. Hood, saying he didn't know how he was going to make it.

"He called me back a little while later and said he had a plan, that he actually had a kayak that he was going to get across the river, and that could we send somebody out to pick him up and make sure he can get to work from there," Tate explained.

That's exactly what Hood did. As a Boy Scouts leader, he had an inflatable kayak at the ready... and he made it across.

"So being prepared is part of part of wearing that hat, you know," Hood said. "But I'm thinking I'm gonna have an office full of patients, and I'm not gonna be there. So here I am."

His patients waited the extra time it took him to get in, which was a couple of hours.

"He actually had patients that were here early, and then when they knew he was coming, they said, 'No, we'll stay and wait for him,' even though we had other practitioners available," Tate said.

Hood's coworkers said this level of care is typical for him.

"Knowing how he cares about his patients, and that to me was the most amazing thing," Tate explained. "But he is his own unique individual as well. So you never know what's gonna come."

While the rain hangs around, Hood isn't taking any chances. He's keeping his inflatable kayak in his car trunk just in case.

It's not encouraged to kayak, boat or float in floodwaters. Emergency management services said to use extra caution around high water.

