TBI: Woman fatally shot after pursuit in Cocke County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an officer was hurt during the incident. It is unclear if they were shot.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Cocke County on Tuesday evening, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

A Parrotsville Police Department officer and a Cocke County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to pull over 36-year-old Whitney Leanne Fox, who had outstanding arrest warrants, on Highway 321, according to the TBI.

Fox refused to pull over and a pursuit began, the TBI said.

The pursuit continued until Fox drove into a field along Fox Hollow Road in the Bybee community, according to the TBI.

The TBI said as officers approached the car, shots were fired and Fox was fatally shot.

It is unclear who fired shots and the TBI said the reason that shots were fired is "still under investigation."

The PPD officer was transported to a local hospital for injuries that happened during the incident, according to the TBI. It is unclear if the officer was also shot.