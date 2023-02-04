THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

Troopers said the crash happened on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road just before the sun went down on February 3.

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby.

According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving north on Highway 321, also known as Hooper Highway.

Pippen veered into the southbound lane and hit another car carrying 49-year-old Angela Barnes and her 77-year-old mother, Ruby Shults.

Both cars came to a final rest in the ditch right off the road. First responders pronounced all three dead at the scene.

The crash report says Pippen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Barnes and Shults were.