THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby.
According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving north on Highway 321, also known as Hooper Highway.
Pippen veered into the southbound lane and hit another car carrying 49-year-old Angela Barnes and her 77-year-old mother, Ruby Shults.
Both cars came to a final rest in the ditch right off the road. First responders pronounced all three dead at the scene.
The crash report says Pippen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Barnes and Shults were.
All were Tennessee residents.