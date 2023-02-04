x
THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

Troopers said the crash happened on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road just before the sun went down on February 3.
Credit: File
Tennessee Highway Patrol

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby.

According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving north on Highway 321, also known as Hooper Highway. 

Pippen veered into the southbound lane and hit another car carrying 49-year-old Angela Barnes and her 77-year-old mother, Ruby Shults.

Both cars came to a final rest in the ditch right off the road. First responders pronounced all three dead at the scene.

The crash report says Pippen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Barnes and Shults were.

All were Tennessee residents.

