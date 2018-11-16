HAMBURG, N.Y. - A special woman living in Hamburg is celebrating a very big milestone.

Her 109th birthday!

Catherine Abate was born in 1909 in Italy, but has been living in Western New York for 99 years. Staff at her assisted living facility say she's still active, never in her room, and has a great sense of humor with her fellow residents.

When asked why she thinks she had such a good life, she joked that it's because her parents weren't drunks.

"Well my parents were good. They weren't drunk. They made their own, we made our wine. They had a glass for supper. That's it. They weren't drunks. We had a good life."

Catherine also said she didn't need all the extra attention today, simply because it's just another day to her.

Happy Birthday, Catherine!

