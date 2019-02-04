KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Ron Chernow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian whose book on Alexander Hamilton became the basis of the Broadway smash play, will speak May 7 at the Tennessee Theatre.

The lecture is being put on by the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law and the East Tennessee Historical Society, which previously have collaborated on local appearances by writer Doris Kearns Goodwin and filmmaker Ken Burns.

Chernow will appear next month in Knoxville as part of the Sherri and Baxter Lee Distinguished Speaker Series.

Tickets are on sale for a general admission price of $55. They're available at the Tennessee Theatre downtown or online at www.tennesseetheatre.com.

Ron Chernow has written several award-winning biographies including studies of George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant.

Ron Chernow

Society members, Friends of the Knox County Public Library and students can receive a code for a discounted ticket.

Chernow received the Pulitzer Prize for his biography in 2010 of George Washington. He's also studied the lives of oil baron John D. Rockefeller and Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.

He'll be featured speaker April 27 at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

He's a past recipient of the National Book Award, among other honors.

Chernow collaborated as a consultant with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the musical "Hamilton", which has won wide acclaim and resulted in packed houses. In 2016, it won 11 Tony Awards.

WBIR and the Knoxville News Sentinel are media partners. Patrons include Pilot Flying J, KaTom and DeRoyal Industries.