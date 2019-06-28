Hamilton County 9-1-1 has rolled out a new service for the community that will allow people to text them in an emergency.

Dispatchers said people who live in Hamilton County can text 9-1-1 during an emergency, and dispatchers will be able to send and receive messages.

They said calling 9-1-1 is still the best way to get immediate assistance, but if you can't for some reason -- you can text your address with the emergency to 9-1-1.

They said the primary goal is to help those who are deaf or hard of hearing get the help they need, saying they typically have to rely on third-party solutions to get help during an emergency.

Officials said they also hopes this will help people in situations who need to be covert about notifying authorities, including situations like home invasions or active shooter situations where they can't call on the phone.