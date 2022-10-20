Tennessee Theatre warns of scams ahead of 'Hamilton' ticket sale

Always make sure you're buying tickets from an authorized source. There are only two ways you can purchase tickets to a "Hamilton" performance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre is presenting "Hamilton" with 16 total performances in February 2023.

The performances will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 19. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

In anticipation of this date, the Tennessee Theatre shared approved ways that you can avoid scams while purchasing tickets.

Always make sure you're buying tickets from an authorized source. There are only two ways you can purchase tickets to a "Hamilton" performance:

You can buy the tickets at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville. The theatre's hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you don't want to travel for tickets, you can buy them online at Ticketmaster. You can access Ticketmaster here or through the Tennessee Theatre website.

Tickets for "Hamilton" will not be sold by phone.

"The Tennessee Theatre cannot stress this enough. Please only use the two methods mentioned and do not buy tickets from a third-party seller," a press release from the Tennessee Theatre said. "You risk overpaying for a ticket or even worse, buying one that's fraudulent or fake. Online resale sites other than Ticketmaster cannot guarantee the validity of tickets."

The Tennessee Theatre will not admit anyone with an invalid ticket, regardless of how much it costs or if you thought it was a legitimate ticket.