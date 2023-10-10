Man who worked at Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office since March 1990 dies

Funeral services for Patrol Supervisor Ronnie Joe Swiney are scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — A 77-year-old man who worked at the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for more than 33 years died on Oct. 6.

Ronald Joe Swiney was hired at the sheriff's office in March 1990, according to Sheriff Brad Brewer. He was a patrol supervisor.

"He was an encyclopedia of knowledge of the county and the people of Hancock County," said Brewer. "He will be sorely missed."

According to Swiney's obituary, he was a member of Elm Springs Missionary Baptist Church and was a sportsman who hunted and fished as long as his health permitted. It also said he started his career as a school bus driver before working at the sheriff's office.