People of all ages and abilities can soon visit the Cove and still get an amazing outdoor experience.

River Sports says it hopes to open a new dock with a handicap-accessible canoe and kayak launch by this weekend.

It's part of a contract bid River Sports submitted with the county for three infrastructure items including a new walkway and dock with a handicap-accessible canoe and kayak launch, renovation of the existing building River Sports operates out of, and the construction of a new boat house for the rental equipment.

Ijams opened a handicap-accessible canoe and kayak launch last year as part of a series of new initiatives the nature facility has made to expand accessibility at Ijams.

Through an EZ Launch® System, users can launch and dock kayaks and canoes. The new launch is great for people with disabilities, children or seniors.

