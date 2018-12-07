Knoxville — It's 'Happiness Week', and we are looking at a list of 11 steps that one author calls the key to finding happiness.

One on the list--is volunteering.

East Tennessee is filled with numerous organizations to help you volunteer, and give back to your community.

"Random Acts has a very simple mission, we recycle flowers from events, and grocery stores then re-purpose them into bouquets delivered to hospitals, health care facilities, hospice and assisted living facilities," explained Christina Sayer.

Volunteers can play a part in any of the roles, whether they want to just construct the bouquets or be a part of the delivery team.

Many of the recipients live away from family, are sick and elderly, and the display brightens their space and their day!

"It's an amazing experience to go on a delivery, to visit someone who hasn't had a visitor for a while, who is an assisted living facility," said Sayer.

"They get a reminder that someone is thinking about them, loves them, cares about how they are feeling. They feel better emotionally and physically."

If you're interested in volunteer with Random Acts of Flowers visit their site here.

If volunteering isn't for you, they also accept donations. The organization is currently raising funds to buy a dishwasher to help prepare vases for fast delivery.

