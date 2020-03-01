KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A WBIR legend is starting a new decade -- with a new age.

Retired anchor and newsman Carl Williams turned 91 on Friday.

Anchor emeritus Bill Williams shared a Facebook photo showing him with the Indiana native, who went on the air with Channel 10 during its very first days in 1956.

WBIR anchor emeritus Bill Williams with originating anchor Carl Williams.

Bill Williams

Long-time residents will well remember Carl's deep voice and steady presence on the anchor desk. His newscasts included the 11 p.m., one of the most important of the day, as well as the noon, a popular time in many households for catching up on the day.

Williams remained with 10News until November 1993, when he decided it was time to slow down and enjoy a life without deadlines and news pressure.

WBIR's Carl Williams talking in 1983 with Bill Williams on the scene of a story in downtown Knoxville.

WBIR

Looks like he's handling retirement fairly well. He says he still enjoys getting out to see people and continues to hunt and fish.

Happy birthday, Carl!