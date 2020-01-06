Happy Birthday, Tennessee! Volunteer State turns 224

With Statehood Day celebrations going virtual, Tennessee's 224th birthday is unlike any other

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From the bright lights of Bristol Motor Speedway to the country tunes in Nashville and hiking trails of the Great Smoky Mountains, there's a lot to love about the state we call home.

Monday marks 224 years since Tennessee joined the Union as the 16th state.

Traditionally, Statehood Day is celebrated with joint events among the historical sites. But due to COVID-19 those plans were put on hold.

"We were really hoping for a big celebration. One of the things that we were working on, even in December, was a fair. We wanted a celebration of everything from John Sevier to Dolly Parton. Barbecue, bluegrass, all of that. Unfortunately, we had to cancel," said Kyle Dickson, executive director at Marble Springs State Historic Site.

As a consolation, directors at the historic homes of Knoxville created a virtual celebration that showcased each house's role in Tennessee history.

The complete video can be found on YOUTUBE.