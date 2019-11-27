KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Black Friday shopping doesn't have to be stressful.

Young-Williams Animal Center just announced its "Black Fur-day" special, which will run from Nov. 29 to Nov. 31. All pets will be available for a donation of your choice, except puppies.

The shelter said the special is available at both of its locations: 3201 Division Street and 6400 Kingston Pike. Both locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The shelters also close from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. so the animals can enjoy an hour of quiet time.

Young-Williams' CEO, Janet Testerman, said Thanksgiving is the perfect time to bring a pet home.

"We would be incredibly thankful to empty our cages this Thanksgiving holiday weekend," Testerman said. "If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the time to bring a furry companion into your family."

Adopters will be asked to make a mandatory donation in the amount of their choosing to Young-Williams Animal Center. As always, cats 3 years and older are free to adopt. The adoption fee for puppies remains $250.

Every animal adopted during the “Black Fur-day” special will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees: a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more. All adopters also will be screened by shelter staff.

