KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hardin Valley might be outgrowing its roads.

The neighborhood's new homes and buildings are bringing in more people -- and more traffic. Thursday, Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commissioners approved the Hardin Valley Mobility Plan.

From July 2014 to July 2018, 1200 building permits were issued for construction projects in Hardin Valley. Of the permits, 90% were for new homes.

A study about the area's traffic and mobility needs started early last month. Hundreds of people weighed in on the neighborhood's needs. Most people were concerned about roadway congestion and safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The new mobility plan proposes some specific changes:

Widen Hardin Valley Road in each direction with a median in the middle.

Add exclusive turn lanes at key intersections, like near schools.

Add other exit and entrance ramps from Solway Road to Pellissippi Parkway to improve congestion.

Just those three projects would cost over $30 million. The proposed plan's total cost is more than $180 million.

However, some solutions have lower-cost alternatives. If officials choose the cheapest options, the total cost would be just under $140 million.