Parents of Hardin Valley Academy seniors celebrated what would have been their graduation.

Instead of a ceremony, parents lead a parade in front of the school for the graduates. The parade was held at the same time the ceremony was originally planned to happen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students said, even though it's not what they planned, they're thankful their parents found another way to celebrate.

"We were supposed to be at Thompson Boling Arena right now, and we were supposed to be in front of our whole family and friends, but obviously that didn't happen," Hannah Ryan said. "But it means a lot that our parents and friends and community came together to put this all together for us cause it shows that they actually care."

Here's a big congratulations to those graduates and all the other seniors graduating this year!