Harlan Co. Public Schools to suspend virtual learning this week due to increase in COVID-19 cases

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Harlan County Public Schools leaders said they will be suspending virtual learning and targeted assistance this week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Brent Roark said, "We had hoped to continue on the same course in our response to COVID-19. However, the significant increase in community spread of COVID-9 throughout Harlan County has reached an alarming number this weekend. Our county incidence rate has risen to 89 with over 50 positives reported just yesterday. Our district health coordinators have received dozens of calls this weekend informing us of staff and students throughout the county who have tested positive."

The suspension applies to both virtual and in-person classes for the week of December 14-18. The cancellation includes athletic practices at the high school level.

According to a release, by canceling classes this coming week, those days will be added to the end of the calendar, giving students another week of instruction in the spring.

"I am sorry that we could not continue with virtual instruction," Superintendent Roark said. With the number of teachers and students who have been infected by the virus in the last few days, and with the likelihood of further transmission among our staff, continuing with our current plan is not in our best interest or that of our community. "We must be able to get an accurate count on the number of staff who are positive or will be quarantined. That number has grown so rapidly over the weekend that we don’t know where we will stand come Monday morning.

Students may continue to work on the Odysseyware platform through the extended Christmas/winter break. Odysseyware is available for students to log in this week and throughout the scheduled break.

Teachers will be available again on January 4, 2021, their next scheduled workday, for those needing assistance.