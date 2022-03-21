Officials searching for missing miner in Harlan County

James D. Brown was 14,000 feet underground when a roof collapsed, according to the Kentucky Energy And Environment Cabinet

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — A search is underway for a 33-year-old coal miner after an accident at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

James D. Brown, a roof bolter from Lynch with 13 years of experience, was 14,000 feet underground and an hour into his shift when a roof collapsed, according to the Kentucky Energy And Environment Cabinet.

All mine operations were shut down and will continue to be suspend Monday while the search continues. The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine early Monday morning, the EEC said.

The mine is owned by Inmet Mining LLC of Knoxville, according to the EEC.

“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Britainy and I are praying for the miner and his family – we all hope for his safe recovery.”