Kentucky State Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning in Harlan County.
The shooting happened around 1:43 a.m., according to KSP.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to a hospital for wounds sustained during a domestic violence altercation, KSP said.
KSP has not released any additional information such as the location of the shooting, who killed the man or what the woman's wounds were.
"To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered," KSP said.