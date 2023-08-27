TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old man with medical condition from Jefferson County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Harold Rode, 70, was last seen sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man from Jefferson County on Sunday.

They said Harold Rode, 70, was last seen sometime between 11 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 1 a.m. on Aug. 26 at his White Pine home. They said he has a medical condition that could hinder him from returning safely without help.

He is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 170 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes, according to TBI. They also said he is missing fingers from both hands.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 865-475-6855, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.