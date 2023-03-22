Harriman R/C flying club to host first 'fun fly' event after 3 year hiatus

The event will be on April 22, with demonstrations of remote-controlled aircraft zooming through the air in Harriman.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — For three years, the Tennessee Eagles R/C Flying Club in Harriman has had to postpone its annual "fun fly" event, due to a variety of reasons. On April 22, that event is expected to return with demonstrations of remote-controlled aircraft flown by experts.

The event is expected to be filled with hobbyists of various skill levels, who may show off their planes and their expertise with them. The aircraft look almost identical to full-size versions flown in the skies today.

Most remote-controlled aircraft use either an electric motor that turns the plane's propellers or a "glow plug" engine, which operates similarly to an internal combustion engine. The planes can range in size,

"We want to encourage younger people to look at us and take up the hobby, and enjoy it," said Brendan Rickens, a former U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant and organizer of the event. "A couple of guys in our club have really nice airplanes, and they do all these aerobatic stunts, and you look at them and say, 'I didn't know an airplane could do that.'"

The event will be at the club's R/C field on Fiske Road in Harriman. It is expected to start at 9 a.m. on April 22.