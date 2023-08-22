THP investigating fatal crash on Harriman Hwy. Tuesday afternoon

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a crash that closed part of Harriman Hwy. near Mayton Ln. was fatal.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a crash was reported on Harriman Hwy. which closed a part of the road near Mayton Ln., past the intersection of Little Emory Rd. Ln. and Rock Bridge Rd.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said at least one fatality was involved in the crash and they were investigating it.

It was reported at around 12:34 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, closing both eastbound and westbound lanes, according to TDOT.