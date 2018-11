Harriman, Tenn. — The Harriman Police Department is on the scene of a train accident involving a pedestrian.

Harriman PD confirmed the male pedestrian was killed in the accident.

Dispatch says the call came in around 3 p.m. in the Webster Road area.

Harriman PD, Harriman Fire and Roane County EMS responded.

