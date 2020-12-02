HARRIMAN, Tenn. — A nonprofit is helping keep Harriman Police K-9 safe while on the job.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating a bullet and stab protective vest to K-9 Izzy.

"K-9 Izzy’s vest is sponsored by Judith Robertson of Scottsdale, Arizona, and will be embroidered with the sentiment 'This gift of protection provided by Judith'," Harriman Police said.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Harriman Police said K-9 Izzy is a German Shorthair Pointer and is certified in narcotics and tracking and has been with the department since 2019. Her handler, Officer Tony Gregory, has been with the department since 2018.



"Chief Baron Tapp would like to thank Vested Interest in K-9's for their dedication to Police K-9's nationwide and also Judith Robertson for her generous gift."

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283 and a 5-year warranty, and an average weight of 4 to 5 lbs.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., East Taunton, Massachusetts. 246K likes. MISSION: To provide bullet/stab protective vests & assistance for law enforcement K9s in the U.S. Join us and spread the word...



Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,700 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.