Harriman student honored with award for leadership and volunteerism by National WWII Museum

The national honor is given each year to one student from every state who has maintained a strong record of volunteerism and demonstrated community activism.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The National World War II Museum in New Orleans is honoring an East Tennessee student for his Volunteer Spirit and leadership.

The museum said it named Harriman High School student Brant Lee Helms as Tennessee's recipient of the 2021 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award. The national honor is given each year to one student from every state who has maintained a strong record of volunteerism, demonstrated school and community activism, and helped implement creative solutions to problems.

Honorees will be recognized during a virtual American Spirit Awards ceremony on June 18, 2021.

The museum said Helms volunteered for numerous events and programs in the community, including the fire department's Santa route to give gifts to children in need, as well as volunteering to be the city's "voice" during the 2020 Christmas live stream that happened in lieu of the annual parade that was called off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's extremely gratifying to recognize students throughout the nation for the wonderful contributions they make to their local communities," said museum CEO and President Stephen Watson. "Much like Billy Michal's contribution over 75 years ago, our student honorees prove that their positive actions, no matter how big or small, can make a difference in their communities. We are proud to honor their accomplishments."