Harriman Utility Board not charging a callout fee for anyone who experienced frozen pipes

Usually, customers would need to pay either $50 or $150 for workers to check on frozen pipes through the Harriman Utility Board.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The Harriman Utility Board announced on social media Tuesday that customers who had problems with frozen pipes would not be charged the regular $50 callout fee or the $150 after-hours fee for workers to go out to their homes and check the service.

Even if customers were told by a representative they would need to pay the fee, HUB said that they would not be charged. They said the fee would be waived for anyone who experienced problems with frozen pipes over the last four days, during a winter storm that brought dangerously low temperatures to the region and snow on Monday.

"We acknowledge the extreme, unprecedented cold streak created a lot of issues for our customers, particularly with frozen pipes," they said on social media.